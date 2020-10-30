Dodgers’ Joe Kelly Reveals Story Behind Viral Pouty Face Given To Carlos Correa

Joe Kelly became an instant meme when he threw the pouty face at Carlos Correa back in July.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher appeared to throw at Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa deliberately. Correa ended up striking out before Kelly flashed the now-famous pout, mocking the Astros shortstop.

Let’s refresh your memory quickly:

A closer look at Joe Kelly's reaction after he struck out Carlos Correa. Benches cleared shortly after. pic.twitter.com/cDcSVoS0Hz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Now, we’re getting the story behind it.

Kelly joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on “The Bradfo Sho” podcast and was asked about how it all came to be.

“I was (expletive) mad,” Kelly told Bradford. “That’s what happens when I’m mad. You’re acting like a baby I’m gonna do what you look like. I was pissed.”

But don’t expect that from Kelly again.

“It’s a one and done type thing,” he said. “… I might have done it one more time. I got food on the way home from the drive-thru last night and someone asked me to make the pouty face because they recognized me and I said, ‘no man. I’m good.’ And my window was down and Knox was sitting in the backseat and goes, ‘I’ll make it for you!’

Knox, of course, is Kelly’s three-year-old son.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this really was a one-time thing, or if Kelly will get mad enough to do it again come 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images