We have a SHOWDOWN set in South Philly on Thursday night.

OK, not really.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the New York Giants on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thursday’s Week 7 opener will pit two underachieving (or maybe just outright bad) NFC East teams against one another. Yipee!

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Giants-Eagles game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images