OK, Hunter Renfroe has some moves.

Tampa Bay was up 5-2 with a man on first and two out in the seventh when George Springer laced one down the right field line. It looked like the ball had a chance to reach dangerous territory, but Renfroe came to the rescue.

The right fielder raced in from deep right and made a spectacular last-second catch to end the inning. And Springer didn’t look pleased whatsoever.

Check it out:

YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PLAY FOR @RaysBaseball UNLESS YOU PLAY GREAT DEFENSE! pic.twitter.com/UszmkYSoIA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

What a catch.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images