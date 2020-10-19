It Sure Seems Like Lions’ Matt Patricia Addressed Rumors About Being Fired

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia may have quite literally been coaching for his job Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Detroit discussed making a coaching change if the Lions lost to the Jaguars during their Week 6 clash, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Patricia and the Lions, however, pulled out a 34-16 win at EverBank Field.

Patricia was asked about how he and the team were able to block out the noise heading into the game, and in his answer he seemingly addressed the rumors about a potential firing.

“It’s something we talk about all the time. We have talked about this before,” Patricia said, according Michigan Live. “I am not really a social media guy and up to date with that stuff, but I know that our guys are on it and it’s something I am always conscious of.

“A couple of years ago, I had a great conversation with a young player on how important that is to him. I think for us, it’s just a reminder of what we have to focus on (and) what we do in this building. We have to do our jobs. We have to focus on what we need to do each week, which is to try to get better and improve. It’s what we really mean when we say that. Put the blinders on and let’s go to work and I thought our guys did a good job of that.”

It’s certainly not to say that Patricia saved his job for good. The former New England Patriots assistant will face Atlanta on Sunday, and a loss to the 1-5 Falcons could prove the same fate.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images