Jaguars Report Zero New COVID-19 Cases, Will Play Sunday Against Lions

It’s game-on in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday after reporting no new positive COVID-19 tests since Saturday morning, according to the team. Jacksonville placed 13 players — including 12 practice squad players — on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after returning one positive test Friday.

Here’s the update from the team:

Obviously, not many people care about a Lions-Jaguars game, but fantasy football players might have some skin in this game.