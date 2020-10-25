Jaguars Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

There are some good late afternoon games on the docket Sunday.

This isn’t one of them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

L.A. is 1-4, while Jacksonville is 1-5. The Jaguars looked OK to start the season, but they’ve come way down to Earth and now Gardner Minshew is on the verge of being benched.

If you’re looking for a reason to watch, though, Justin Herbert has been solid under center for the Chargers, and he might be able to feast against the Jags.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Jaguars-Chargers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images