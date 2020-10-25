NFL Rumors: Here’s Breakdown Of Antonio Brown’s Contract With Buccaneers

Well, there will be a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion after all.
Brown reportedly is set to return to the NFL as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay initially wasn’t viewed as a likely landing spot for the trouble wide receiver, but Tom Brady’s influence coupled with Bruce Arians’ change of heart resulted in AB joining the Bucs’ loaded offense.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, at least for now, is a rental for Tampa Bay, which has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday delivered the details of Brown’s one-year deal with the Bucs.
Brown, who was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 campaign, is eligible to make his Bucs debut in Week 9 when Tampa Bay hosts the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.