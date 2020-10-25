NFL Rumors: Here’s Breakdown Of Antonio Brown’s Contract With Buccaneers

Well, there will be a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion after all.

Brown reportedly is set to return to the NFL as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay initially wasn’t viewed as a likely landing spot for the trouble wide receiver, but Tom Brady’s influence coupled with Bruce Arians’ change of heart resulted in AB joining the Bucs’ loaded offense.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, at least for now, is a rental for Tampa Bay, which has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday delivered the details of Brown’s one-year deal with the Bucs.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with Tampa has a max value of $2.5 million, per source. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses — one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with Tampa is expected to officially be signed Monday, per source. https://t.co/V3w9cVplN4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Antonio Brown has to hit the individual marks and Tampa has to make the playoffs for him to cash on his $1.5 million worth of incentives. To earn any incentive, Bucs have to make playoffs. https://t.co/HVgU54aS1g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Brown, who was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 campaign, is eligible to make his Bucs debut in Week 9 when Tampa Bay hosts the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images