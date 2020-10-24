Liverpool Vs. Sheffield United: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool FC remained unbeaten in its third consecutive game, earning a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United during Saturday’s Premier League match.

The Reds scored a pair of unanswered goals, overcoming a 1-0 deficit after Sander Berge’s penalty kick put the Blades into the lead in the 13th minute at Anfield.

Liverpool restored parity shortly before the interval with Roberto Firmino’s first strike of the 2020-21 campaign coming in the 41st minute.

Roberto Firmino gets his first goal of the season 💥 pic.twitter.com/x3ithd6LHe — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2020

After Mohamed Salah’s outstanding effort was chalked off due to offside in the 62nd minute, Diogo Jota provided the decisive goal with a clinical header two minutes later.

62'—Salah goal ruled offside

64'—Jota scores



No stopping that one 🙃 pic.twitter.com/b07JFKOhn9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2020

The result moved Jürgen Klopp’s side up to 13 points from their opening half-a-dozen matches in the top flight and backed up their victorious start to the Champions League campaign in midweek.

Thumbnail photo via Photo courtesy of Liverpool FC