Mookie Betts Makes Dodgers History With Homer In World Series Game 6 Vs. Rays

Mookie Betts picked the perfect time to really shine.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, but it’s what he did on the base path and at the plate that will get him remembered in Game of the World Series.

Betts scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning after Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell with one out.

Here's everything that happened after Blake Snell was pulled:

– Mookie Betts double

– Run scores on Wild Pitch

– RBI infield single, Dodgers take lead pic.twitter.com/lwVnoeA7P0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

The first-year Dodger then gave his team some insurance in the eighth with a solo home run.