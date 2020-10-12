More Jets Turmoil? Adam Gase Not A Fan Of Le’Veon Bell’s Twitter Antics

It’s hard to believe we’re just five games into Adam Gase’s second season with the Jets.

It feels like he’s been New York’s head coach forever — and we don’t mean that in a good way.

The Jets went 7-9 in Gase’s first season in the Meadowlands, and despite flashing potential down the stretch in 2019, New York is back to its old ways in 2020. A 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday dropped the Jets’ record to 0-5, an issue that’s exacerbated by what has transpired since the lopsided defeat at MetLife Stadium.

Le’Veon Bell, who signed a lucrative contract before the 2019 season, was less than effective in his return from a three-week stint on injured reserve. Most notably, he hardly was used in the passing game despite his past reputation with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a duel-threat running back.

This seemingly prompted some frustration from Bell, as the 28-year-old “liked” several tweets that questioned his role in the Jets’ offense.

The passive-aggressive Twitter use didn’t sit well with Gase, who explained Monday during a video conference with reporters that he’d prefer his players talk with him directly.

More Gase on Bell's sort of venting on social media:



"I hate that’s the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it, but that seems to be the ways guys want to do it nowadays." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 12, 2020

Bell totaled 13 carries for 60 yards and one catch for seven yards in Sunday’s loss, his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Bell currently is in the second year of a four-year, $52.5 million contract signed in wake of holding out the entire 2018 season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 789 rushing yards, 461 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in 15 games last season.

