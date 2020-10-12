Jerry Jones Issues Statement Following Dak Prescott’s Ankle Injury

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

I know this young man very well.

I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.

And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.

And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

The final line suggests Prescott is part of Dallas’ future plans. The 27-year-old is under the terms of the franchise tag for this season, so the sides will have to work out a new contractual situation over the offseason if the two-time Pro Bowl selection is to remain in a Cowboys uniform.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to be under center for Dallas in Prescott’s absence.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images