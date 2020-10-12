Jerry Jones Issues Statement Following Dak Prescott’s Ankle Injury

Struggles were aplenty for the Cowboys over the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season.
Now, Dallas will need to move forward without its starting quarterback.
Dak Prescott was carted off the AT&T field Sunday after sustaining a right-ankle compound fracture and dislocation in the third quarter of Dallas’ eventual win over the New York Giants. Prescott underwent surgery Sunday night, and the procedure reportedly was successful.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued a statement on Prescott’s injury late Sunday night.
From the Cowboys:
“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.
I know this young man very well.
I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.
And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.
He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.
And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”
The final line suggests Prescott is part of Dallas’ future plans. The 27-year-old is under the terms of the franchise tag for this season, so the sides will have to work out a new contractual situation over the offseason if the two-time Pro Bowl selection is to remain in a Cowboys uniform.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to be under center for Dallas in Prescott’s absence.