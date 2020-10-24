NFL Rumors: Buccaneers, Antonio Brown Finalize One-Year Contract

Yep, it’s really happening.
News broke Friday night that Antonio Brown was en route to Tampa so he could sign with the Buccaneers.
And on Saturday morning, pen was put to paper.
The Bucs and the wideout reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal. He will be eligible to play upon the conclusion of his eight-game suspension.
And while it was not a big money signing, it reportedly was actually over the league minimum.
Tom Brady reportedly pushed hard for the Bucs to sign the wide receiver (even having him chat with Tony Robbins, for some reason).
Now, Brady will have Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski as just some of his weapons.