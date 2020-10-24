NFL Rumors: Buccaneers, Antonio Brown Finalize One-Year Contract

Yep, it’s really happening.

News broke Friday night that Antonio Brown was en route to Tampa so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

And on Saturday morning, pen was put to paper.

The Bucs and the wideout reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal. He will be eligible to play upon the conclusion of his eight-game suspension.

The #Bucs and FA WR Antonio Brown have finalized and agreed to their 1-year deal for him to join Tampa Bay, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2020

And while it was not a big money signing, it reportedly was actually over the league minimum.

One-year deal slightly above the minimum for Antonio Brown with the #Buccaneers but he'll have the chance to earn more via individual and team incentives. https://t.co/LTmvtzuUdZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2020

Tom Brady reportedly pushed hard for the Bucs to sign the wide receiver (even having him chat with Tony Robbins, for some reason).

Now, Brady will have Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski as just some of his weapons.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images