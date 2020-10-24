NFL Rumors: Seahawks Leaked Interest In Antonio Brown To Duck Signing Him?

OK everyone, put on your tinfoil hats.

Is it on securely? Love that.

So, Antonio Brown reportedly is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. When his suspension is finished this week, Brown will be able to once again play alongside Tom Brady, who for some reason i obsessed with the embattled wideout.

You know the story behind Brown now, and why any team would have a massive amount of skepticism about signing him. Because of that, it was odd that the Seattle Seahawks — from head coach Pete Carroll to quarterback Russell Wilson — were so forthright about potential interest in Brown.

But, at least in the case of Carroll, was that an act so that they wouldn’t have to sign him?

Get a load of this nugget from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Some in league circles wonder whether coach Pete Carroll repeatedly confirmed interest in Brown in the hopes that someone else would sign Brown simply so that the Seahawks wouldn’t have to. With quarterback Russell Wilson speaking in such glowing terms about Brown, it seemed clear that Wilson wanted him on the team. Carroll and G.M. John Schneider may not have wanted to risk adding Brown to the roster, but they also may not have wanted to tell their MVP candidate of a quarterback that they wouldn’t sign him.

If that is indeed the case, sensational work on the part of Carroll.

Then again, maybe the Seahawks never were going to be able to sign him because they couldn’t offer a call with Tony Robbins.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images