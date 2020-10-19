NFL Rumors: Steve McLendon Wasted No Time Leaving Jets After Trade To Bucs

Steve McLendon reportedly was very, very ready to move on from arguably the worst team in football.

McLendon on Sunday was traded by the New York Jets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost immediately after both teams’ Week 6 games. McLendon, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been with the Jets since the 2016 campaign.

Ironically enough, the 34-year-old wasn’t terribly far away from his new team when the trade went down. New York on Sunday was in Miami for a divisional clash with the Dolphins, who cruised to a 24-0 at Hard Rock Stadium. So, instead of first heading back to the Meadowlands, McLendon reportedly made his way to Tampa Bay right after the Jets fell to 0-6 on the campaign.

DT Steve McClendon was traded at the end of yesterday's Jets-Dolphins game from the Jets to the Buccaneers. He didn't waste any time joining his new team.



I'm told he just got into a car and drove from Miami to Tampa Bay last night.



And away we go. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 19, 2020

For those wondering, Tampa Bay is roughly 275 miles from Miami. But McLendon apparently had no qualms about making the drive, and it’s easy to understand why.

As for McLendon’s new team, the Buccaneers bounced back in a big way Sunday with a 38-10 win over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers. They’ll be in Las Vegas this weekend for a primetime tilt against the Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images