NFL Week 6 Odds: Here Are Betting Lines, Spreads For All 14 Games

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season is going to look a bit different than it originally was supposed to.
The Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots matchup, initially set for Week 5, now is slated to be held Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The second rescheduling of Broncos-Patriots altered the game dates of seven total contests, with some of those tweaks coming into action this week.
You can find the new-look slate below, coupled with point spreads and totals. All figures were provided via consensus data.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Denver Broncos at (-9) New England Patriots
Total: TBD
Houston Texans at (-2) Tennessee Titans
Total: TBD
(-7.5) Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Total: 47.5
Atlanta Falcons at (-3.5) Minnesota Vikings
Total: 56.5
Cleveland Browns at (-4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Total: 52
Cincinnati Bengals at (-8) Indianapolis Colts
Total: 46
(-3) Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars
Total: 53.5
Chicago Bears at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers
Total: 44
Washington Football Team at (-3) New York Giants
Total: 44.5
New York Jets at (-8) Miami Dolphins
Total: 50
(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Total: 52.5
(-3.5) Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Total: 49.5
Monday, Oct. 19
(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Total: TBD
(-2.5) Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Total: 53.5