NFL Week 6 Odds: Here Are Betting Lines, Spreads For All 14 Games

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season is going to look a bit different than it originally was supposed to.

The Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots matchup, initially set for Week 5, now is slated to be held Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The second rescheduling of Broncos-Patriots altered the game dates of seven total contests, with some of those tweaks coming into action this week.

You can find the new-look slate below, coupled with point spreads and totals. All figures were provided via consensus data.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Denver Broncos at (-9) New England Patriots

Total: TBD

Houston Texans at (-2) Tennessee Titans

Total: TBD

(-7.5) Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Total: 47.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-3.5) Minnesota Vikings

Total: 56.5

Cleveland Browns at (-4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Total: 52

Cincinnati Bengals at (-8) Indianapolis Colts

Total: 46

(-3) Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

Total: 53.5

Chicago Bears at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers

Total: 44

Washington Football Team at (-3) New York Giants

Total: 44.5

New York Jets at (-8) Miami Dolphins

Total: 50

(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total: 52.5

(-3.5) Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Total: 49.5

Monday, Oct. 19

(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Total: TBD

(-2.5) Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Total: 53.5

