NFL Rumors: No New Positive Tests For Patriots After Broncos Game Rescheduled

The New England Patriots’ latest round of COVID-19 testing yielded no positive results, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

These negative tests came one day after defensive tackle Byron Cowart reportedly tested positive, resulting in the closure of the Patriots’ facility and the postponement of Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots and Broncos now are scheduled to play this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, replacing New England’s bye week.

Cowart is the fourth Patriots player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last 10 days, joining quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray.

Patriots players are off Monday and Tuesday. They’re scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, though that is subject to change pending future test results.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images