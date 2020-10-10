Jets Return All Negative Tests Following Previous Presumptive Positive

There’s a little positive COVID-19 news coming out of the NFL. (The good kind, we promise.)

The New York Jets on Friday announced all players, coaches and personnel tested negative for coronavirus after a presumptive positive test was returned. Players and coaches subsequently were sent home.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the statement said. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”

Jets-Cardinals still is slated to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.