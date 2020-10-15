Packers RB Brutally Trolls Tom Brady Ahead Of Team’s Game Vs. Buccaneers

Jamaal Williams apparently didn’t get he “don’t poke the G.O.A.T” memo.
During a recent appearance with Game On Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers running back was asked whether his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is better than Tom Brady. Williams and the Packers are set to face Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Williams, citing Brady’s fourth-down gaffe last week, predictably chose his quarterback.
“Look, I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is,” Williams said. “Aaron Rodgers would never do that. He’s too smart for that. We’d never be in that type of situation.”
Shots fired.