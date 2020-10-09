Twitter Clowns Buccaneers’ Tom Brady For Mistaking Downs With Game On Line

It seems head coach Bruce Arians has rubbed off quite a bit on quarterback Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller seemed to mistake what down it was, believing it was third when it was actually fourth, with the game on the line during “Thursday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears.

It came on the Buccaneers final possession of the game, which they lost 20-19 to the Bears. Brady’s game-ending incompletion came on fourth-and-six with 31 seconds left.

Check it out:

It appeared that Tom Brady thought it was only 3rd down after his incomplete pass to Cameron Brate. pic.twitter.com/n3NFbZnH2o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

It was a mistake New England Patriots fans almost never saw from the 43-year-old quarterback, who now plays for a much more undisciplined Buccaneers team. That, too, was on display Thursday, perhaps best depicted by personal foul calls, etc.

Anyway, Twitter did what it usually does after Brady’s miscue, dragging the QB for the mistake.

Here’s what some had to say:

Good work, people.

Brady and the Buccaneers drop to 3-2 on the season while the Bears climb to 4-1.