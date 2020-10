It always is must-watch television when Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet up.

And though one is wearing different colors this time around, the intrigue is the same.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday will host the Green Bay Packers.

Tampa enters the matchup with a 3-2, while the Packers are an undefeated 4-0.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Bucs online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images