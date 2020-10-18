Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Broncos-Patriots Week 6 Matchup

The shorthanded Denver Broncos likely will need several things to go their way Sunday if they hope to be competitive with the New England Patriots.

ESPN believes the visitors will be in luck.

Tasked with casting a bold prediction for the Week 6 contest at Gillette Stadium, Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold expressed belief that the Patriots will be troubled by multiple giveaways.

“The Broncos will force two turnovers,” Legwold wrote. “Why? Well … because they’re really, really due. And if they don’t, this game could get ugly. The Broncos have been one of the league’s worst in takeaways this season — one interception and one fumble recovery in four games — but the Patriots are tied for eighth in giveaways with seven.”

It’s worth noting four of New England’s seven total turnovers on the season came in Week 4 against the Chiefs. The Patriots, of course, battled the reigning Super Bowl champions without Cam Newton and traveled to Kansas City on the same day of the game.

That said, rust potentially could be a factor in this game given both teams’ two-week layoff. In short, we probably shouldn’t rule anything out over the course of this wacky season.

