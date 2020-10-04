NFL Rumors: Latest On Status Of Postponed Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 Game

At this point, the Chiefs and Patriots are trending toward playing Monday night.

Obviously, much can change between now and then.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Friday night tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the NFL to postpone the scheduled Sunday afternoon clash between New England and Kansas City. Jordan Ta’amu, a practice squad quarterback for the Chiefs, also tested positive.

Multiple reports Saturday night indicated all additional tests conducted by both teams came back negative, and that Patriots players were told to plan on flying — and playing — Monday.

So, where did things stand Sunday morning?