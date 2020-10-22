Patriots Practice Notes: James White, New Defensive Tackle Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots third-down running back James White missed his second consecutive practice Thursday.

White’s absence was listed as “non-injury related” on Wednesday’s injury report.

Center James Ferentz, who remains on the COVID-19/reserve list, and defensive tackle Carl Davis, who was signed off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad last week, also were absent Thursday.

Davis practiced with the Patriots on Wednesday but did not play Sunday in New England’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots practiced in shells and shorts Thursday. They take on the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images