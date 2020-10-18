Rams Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online

Can the Niners get back on track?

Due in part to injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have been disappointing.

And now they’ll attempt to get back on track in a primetime game.

The Niners are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the “Sunday Night Football” game.

Los Angeles has been a pleasant surprise this season, entering the Game at 3-1. San Francisco, the reigning NFC champions, are 2-2.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. 49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

