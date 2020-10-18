Rams Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online

Due in part to injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have been disappointing.

And now they’ll attempt to get back on track in a primetime game.

The Niners are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the “Sunday Night Football” game.

Los Angeles has been a pleasant surprise this season, entering the Game at 3-1. San Francisco, the reigning NFC champions, are 2-2.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. 49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images