It’s been two years since the Red Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series championship with a parade in Boston on Halloween.

And Alex Cora is remembering it fondly.

Cora, who managed Boston in 2018 in what was a historic season for the club, took to Instagram on Saturday to post an awesome throwback picture to commemorate the holiday and anniversary.

Check it out:

Fond memories.

Cora and the Red Sox reportedly have been in contact regarding the team’s open managerial position.

