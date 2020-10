It’s always fun to make history, right?

Well, unless you’re on the wrong side of it.

Such was the case for the Cincinnati Reds during their 5-0 National League Wild Card loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Cincinnati didn’t score in Games 1 or 2 — something that has never been done in Major League postseason baseball.

#Braves held Reds scoreless for all 22 innings in the series, an MLB postseason record. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 1, 2020

Yikes.

To make matters worse, the Reds were eliminated from playoff contention as the Braves move on to the NL Division Series.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images