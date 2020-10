Has Tuukka Rask played his final game with the Boston Bruins?

The veteran goalie enters the final year of his current contract with Boston once the 2020-21 season begins.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney reportedly has surveyed the market to gauge any interest in Rask, but it’s unknown if any deal will materialize.

