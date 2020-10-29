Rockets Reportedly Set To Hire Mavericks’ Stephen Silas As Next Head Coach

The Houston Rockets’ head coach vacancy reportedly has been filled.

Houston has hired former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas to replace former head coach Mike D’Antoni. D’Antoni held the job since 2016.

Silas has been around NBA coaching staffs since 2000 as both a scout and assistant coach for the Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors.

