Russell Wilson Has Perfect Reaction To Earning 99 Rating On ‘Madden 21’

Russell Wilson has joined some elite company in the video game world.

EA Sports on Wednesday announced the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had earned the coveted 99 rating for “Madden 21.” And he has his 19 passing touchdowns, 1,500-plus passing yard and a 5-0 record to thank for it.

He now is tied with Patrick Mahomes for top rating among quarterbacks.

Naturally, Wilson was excited by the news. And he took to Twitter an hour later with a perfect reaction.