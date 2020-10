The Boston College Eagles look like they’ve found their quarterback.

Sophomore hurler Phil Jurkovec transferred to BC from Notre Dame and has fully taken control of the team’s quarterback position.

Through his first four career games in Boston, he’s set records in both yards (1,181) and touchdowns (eight).

For more on his hot start ahead of the Eagles’ clash with No. 23 Virginia Tech, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images