Social Media Hilariously Explodes With Memes After D.K. Metcalf Chase Down

The internet remains undefeated.

After Russell Wilson threw an interception on the goal line against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, D.K. Metcalf made one of the most difficult hustle plays you’ll see on a football field.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver turned on the jets and chased down the Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker just before he was able to hit the end zone and prevent a touchdown.

For more on the impressive play and the multitude of memes it has led to, check out the “Always Checking” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.