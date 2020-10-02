Storm Vs. Aces Live Stream: Watch WNBA Finals Game 1 Online

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are ready and set to go on their final sprint toward glory.

The teams will meet Friday night in Bradenton Fla., at IMG Academy in Game 1 of the 2020 WNBA Finals. The best-of-five series features a Storm team that’s in its fourth WNBA Finals in five years and an Aces squad that returns to the decisive set of games for the first time since 2008.

The Aces and Storm both went 18-4 in the regular season, but Las Vegas is the higher seed after beating Seattle twice in head-to-head games.

Here’s when and how to watch Storm versus Aces Game 1:

When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

