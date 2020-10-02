Patriots Injury Report: Sony Michel, Julian Edelman Among Five Questionable Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots ruled one player out and listed five as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Special teamer Cody Davis will not play against the Chiefs. He did not practice this week after sustaining a rib injury on an onside kick during last Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Julian Edelman, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, guard Shaq Mason and defensive tackle Adam Butler all are questionable.

OUT

S Cody Davis (rib)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OT Isaiah Wynn (calf)

Michel is coming off one of the best outings of his Patriots career, rushing nine times for 117 yards against the Raiders. His status could impact how New England opts to proceed with running back Damien Harris, who is eligible to return from injured reserve this week after missing the first three games with a finger injury.

Harris participated in all three practices this week but has yet to be added to the 53-man roster. The Patriots aren’t required to activate Harris — or wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who also returned to practice this week — until 21 days after their first practice.

The Patriots have a crowded running back room, with Harris set to rejoin Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor.

Edelman has been limited in all but one Patriots practice this season. The 34-year-old has seen a smaller workload in games, as well, trailing fellow wideouts Damiere Byrd and N’Keal Harry in snaps played (70.7 percent, down from 87.4 percent in 2019).

The Chiefs are largely healthy entering this highly anticipated AFC clash, but the one name on their injury report is a notable one. Standout defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

