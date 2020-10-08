Super Bowl Odds: Prices, Teams With Best Value At Quarter Mark Of Season

Both playoff teams and Super Bowl contenders have begun to separate themselves through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

And while there’s certainly too much time left to determine who will win the NFL championship, it’s safe to say we can rule out who won’t (cough, cough, the New York Jets).

But either way, we wanted to take a look at updated prices for all teams after the conclusion of the NFL’s first quarter. You may remember we ran through all odds before Week 1 (here’s a refresher), but prices certainly have changed since late August.

With that said, we’ve included both a full list of team’s prices to win the title, with all odds via consensus data, along with some non-favorites who present good value. Each team’s odds before the season are included in parenthesis.

Kansas City Chiefs +325 (+600)

Baltimore Ravens +550 (+650)

Seattle Seahawks +700 (+2000)

Green Bay Packers +800 (+2800)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100 (+1400)

New Orleans Saints +1200 (+1100)

Buffalo Bills +1300 (+2500)

Pittsburgh Steelers +1500 (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams +2200 (+4000)

San Francisco 49ers +2200 (+900)

Indianapolis Colts +2500 (+2200)

Dallas Cowboys +2800 (+1600)

New England Patriots +2800 (+2100)

Tennessee Titans +2800 (+2800)

Cleveland Browns +4000 (+3300)

Arizona Cardinals +5000 (+5000)

Chicago Bears +5500 (+4000)

Philadelphia Eagles +6600 (+1800)

Las Vegas Raiders +7500 (+6600)

Minnesota Vikings +7500 (+2500)

Atlanta Falcons +15000 (+5000)

Detroit Lions +15000 (+6600)

Houston Texans +15000 (+5000)

Los Angeles Chargers +15000 (+4500)

Carolina Panthers +20000 (+12500)

Cincinnati Bengals +25000 (+15000)

Denver Broncos +25000 (+5000)

Jacksonville Jaguars +40000 (+17500)

Miami Dolphins +40000 (+8000)

Washington Football Team +40000 (+15000)

New York Giants +75000 (+8000)

New York Jets +100000 (+8000)

And here are some teams who we believe present the best value. We had the Patriots, Titans, Cowboys and Seahawks as teams who presented good value at the start of the campaign, but have went elsewhere this time around.

Indianapolis Colts, +2500

The 3-1 Colts seemingly have rebounded from a Week 1 debacle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning three straight en route to second in the AFC South. The Colts’ Super Bowl odds, though, have lessened since Week 1, going from 22-to-1 to 25-to-1.

What makes the Colts a good value to win Super Bowl after four weeks? Let’s start with the Indianapolis defense, which is first in both points allowed and yards allowed. The Colts are also first in points per drive (1.32) and plays per drive (5.3).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Colts have relied one their strong offensive line and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. They rank fifth in rushing attempts per game, and right in the middle of the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Los Angeles Rams, +2200

Head coach Sean McVay looks to have gained at least some of his swagger back two years removed from an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. McVay and the Rams are 3-1 through the first four games with their lone defeat coming in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, a postseason-bound squad.

Oddsmakers have taken notice to their strong start, with Los Angeles’ odds increasing from 40-to-1 before Week 1 to 22-to-1 after Week 4.

The Rams have put together impressive performances on both sides of the ball, with the defense limiting the high-powered Cowboys to 17 points in a Week 1 win before limiting the winless Giants to just nine points Sunday. Their offense, on the other hand, hung 37 on the Eagles and 32 on an impressive Bills defense Week 3.

A defense which is sixth in points allowed per game complemented by an offense which ranks seventh in yards per game? Not a bad combination.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images