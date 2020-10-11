Titans, Two Days Before Bills Game, Shut Down Facility After Positive Test

Another day, another dose of bad news for the Titans.

Tennessee on Sunday shut down its facility after a coach tested positive for COVID-19. A combined 22 players and coaches on the Titans have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks, resulting in the postponement of last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rescheduling of the team’s Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills to Tuesday night.

That game now seemingly is in doubt.

Titans statement: “This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 11, 2020

The Titans staff hasn’t been around each other in 12 days. The incubation period varies. This virus can go undetected by a test for 12 days? Scary. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 11, 2020

Whether the Titans take the field Sunday night remains to be seen. So, too, does whether the Patriots will face the Denver Broncos on Monday after a New England player tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Perhaps drawling a line for all teams, Patriots players apparently aren’t willing to let the NFL tell them whether to play amid a potential outbreak.

