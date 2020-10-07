Tom Brady Has Funny Reaction To Buccaneers Center’s Soreness Complaint

The Buccaneers, thus far, have done a great job of protecting their new starting quarterback.

Tom Brady has been sacked just five times through the first four games of his Tampa Bay tenure. Only three quarterbacks who have started four games in 2020 have been sacked less than Brady.

The Bucs’ offensive line certainly was challenged in Week 4. The Los Angeles Chargers feature one of the NFL’s better front sevens, headlined by star defensive end Joey Bosa. The battle in the trenches can be summed up by a photo shared Monday by Tampa center Ryan Jensen, who at one point in the game faced a nasty bull rush from veteran Linval Joseph.

Brady had a pretty funny reaction to the tweet.

Typical quarterback.

Brady and the Bucs now are winners of three straight following their comeback victory over the Bolts. Tampa Bay will try to make it four Sunday when it visits the Chicago Bears.

