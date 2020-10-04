Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 Game

Football fans will have to wait for the highly anticipated Patriots-Chiefs matchup, but reportedly not very long.

The NFL postponed the Week 4 contest after both New England and Kansas City had a player test positive for COVID-19 over the past two days. But after a series of follow-up tests all came back negative, the game currently is slated to be played Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, per multiple reports.

The Patriots will be without Cam Newton, who drew a positive test Friday. In turn, New England could lean on its running backs against Kansas City with Brian Hoyer under center. ESPN believes one of those backs will make history Monday night.

“Patriots running back James White’s return to the team provides a spark, and he will have a receiving TD, becoming the fastest RB in NFL history to reach the 25-TD reception mark (80th regular-season game),” Mike Reiss wrote as his bold prediction for Patriots-Chiefs. “Brian Westbrook currently holds the record with 25 in 87 games.”

White missed New England’s last two games following the death of his father. The veteran’s return would be a boost for the Patriots even if they were at full strength, but even more so now with arguably their best offensive player sidelined. This also is White and Hoyer’s third season as teammates in New England, so they have the benefit of some chemistry on their side.

The Patriots and Chiefs, barring schedule changes, will kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images