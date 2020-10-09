Michael Lombardi Discusses Penalties For Teams Breaking COVID Protocol

The NFL season has raised some serious questions over the last few weeks.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 within the Tennessee Titans organization as well as the positive tests of the New England Patriots’ Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, it has many people wondering what’s next for the league.

Multiple games already have been altered or rescheduled entirely and both the Patriots and Titans are being investigated to see if they’ve been following the league’s coronavirus protocols.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi discussed some of the potential penalties on the latest “NESN After Hours.”

