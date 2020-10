Chris Berman looked a bit different Monday night.

During his “Fastest 3 Minutes” segment during the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints game, the broadcasting legend’s hair was lighter than usual.

And Twitter took notice.

Chris Berman….back to you boomer with the fastest 3 minutes halftime show pic.twitter.com/8tt4ja5CDS — Stephen Richard Hall (@Messiah07) October 13, 2020

Is that Chris Berman or The Wizard of Oz? #shocking pic.twitter.com/18ckLp0QcZ — Julie Frye (@cyschick) October 13, 2020

how it started how it ended for Chris Berman pic.twitter.com/RL300lAZv8 — 𝕬𝖓 801 π•Ίπ–—π–Žπ–Œπ–Žπ–“π–†π–‘ πŸ₯ (@TheJazzyUte) October 13, 2020

Chris Berman explaining the flux capaciter. pic.twitter.com/ZQI7LPXIb2 — Axis Mundi (@PocketVeto) October 13, 2020

Chris Berman out here looking like Benjamin Franklin 🀣🀣🀣 pic.twitter.com/mV5wHdN4jw — CJ (@ChainsawPt2) October 13, 2020

#chrisberman doing his thing on #MNFxESPN . The he's going to fly a kite in a rain storm. pic.twitter.com/EihKqJ14CX — Mike Sgroi (@MikeSgroi21) October 13, 2020

This isn't Chris Berman its Jesse Ventura pic.twitter.com/QmOvSJLlie — RiPpEd_1 (@Stoned_Simian) October 13, 2020

Nothing gets by Twitter, that’s for sure.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images