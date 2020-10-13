NFL Sends Memo To Teams With Updated COVID-19 Testing Protocols

The NFL has had a slew of COVID-19 cases, and now the league is upping its testing.

The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs all have had players test positive. The Titans, however, suffered quite the outbreak among players and staff.

As a result, a number of games were postponed. But now the NFL will be adding more testing, including PCR tests that will happen on game days.

In a memo obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed all 32 teams that each player and coach undergo PCR testing on game days. “Tier 1 and Tier 2” employees also will be tested on game days.

Other protocols also were put into place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.