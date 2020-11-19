2020 NBA Draft Tracker: Live Results For Every First, Second-Round Pick

At long last, the 2020 NBA Draft is here.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to push off the annual event, which typically is held in June, until Wednesday night. This year’s event will be conducted virtually just five weeks before the NBA begins its 2020-21 season Dec. 22.

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the draft owning the No. 1 pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. And as we know, anything is possible on draft night.

Here’s a list of every first- and second-round draft pick:

ROUND 1

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia (6-foot-5, 225 lbs.)

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis (7-foot-1, 240 lbs.)

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, United States, (6-foot-7, 181 lbs.)

4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State (6-foot-8, 225 lbs.)

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images