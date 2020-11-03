2020 NFL Trade Deadline: Titans, Ravens Among Teams Who Earn Best Grades

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone (4 p.m. ET) and unfortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot to show for it.

Sure, there were a few teams — Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens — who made impactful moves at the deadline, but many teams with losing records decided to stand pat and there weren’t any blockbusters deals for Julio Jones, Stephon Gilmore, etc.

With that said, let’s take a look at eight trades which took place either leading up to Tuesday, or on deadline day itself, and provide grades on each:

Desmond King III & Tennessee Titans: A+

The Titans needed reinforcements in the secondary, and checked that box with King, a former All-Pro cornerback. King is among the best slot corners in the league, and the fact that playoff-bound Tennessee got him for a sixth-round pick is theft.

Yannick Ngakoue & Baltimore Ravens: A-

The Ravens have paired ex-Jacksonville Jaguars Calais Campbell and Ngakoue together again. Ngakoue is one of the league’s most talented pass rushers, and gaining his services for what could be a Super Bowl run was a great move. After giving up a package including 2021 third-rounder, it’ll be even better if/when he’s signed long-term.

Avery Williamson & Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

Whether Williamson takes over for the injured Devin Bush or just helps provide depth behind Steelers’ Robert Spillane and Vince Williams, the 28-year-old linebacker was a smart, cheap acquisition for arguably the league’s best defense.

Carlos Dunlap & Seattle Seahawks: B

Dunlap is far removed from his 13.5-sack season and two Pro Bowl selections, but the reality is that he should be able to help a Seahawks defense, which has been brutal in pass-rush situations. Dunlap’s addition, along with a healthy Jamal Adams, should help a Super Bowl contender in Seattle.

Kwon Alexander & New Orleans Saints: B

Alexander has battled his share of injuries, but trading for the linebacker in an exchange for journeyman Kiko Alonzo and a conditional fifth-round pick is a deal the Saints should do 10 times out of 10.

DeAndre Washington & Miami Dolphins: B–

It wasn’t exactly a blockbuster move, but it did serve a purpose. The Dolphins acquired a veteran running back from the Kansas City Chiefs, who have depth at the position.

Isaiah Ford & New England Patriots: C+

Let’s not overreact to this one, as it was one of the only actual deadline deals, but the receiver-needy Patriots acquired a receiver and practically got him for free (trading a 2022 seventh-round pick). Ford, who closely resembles fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers, could be in line to catch a lot of passes in New England. If nothing else, it’s a smart move which the Patriots hope will have immediate implications.

Everson Griffen & Detroit Lions: C+

The Lions made a move for Griffen, a defensive end, who didn’t make it through a full year in Dallas and all Detroit had to do was give away a modest Day 3 pick. Griffen could be thrown into more snaps than the Lions originally imagined, as Trey Flowers is set to miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve.

