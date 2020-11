The NFL trade deadline came and went without a real blockbuster move.

Sure, the Patriots traded with the Miami Dolphins. But Stephon Gilmore — who was the target of a slew of trade rumors — still remains in New England, while other NFL teams chose to not make a splash by 4 p.m. ET.

And, naturally, Twitter took notice.

Well that was an awfully quiet NFL trade deadline. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 3, 2020

Year in, year out, the deadline stinks. — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) November 3, 2020

The NFL trade deadline sucks. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 3, 2020

Recapping the NFL trade deadline: — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2020

NFL GMs on trade deadline day pic.twitter.com/tzJAUWKIvz — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) November 3, 2020

Lamest NFL trade deadline ever — Sans Nielsen (@HickettsG) November 3, 2020

Once again the NFL trade deadline was a non-event. Why people try to make a big deal over it is beyond me. — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) November 3, 2020

Most boring NFL trade deadline — Austin (@Hrechdakian) November 3, 2020

There’s always next year, right?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images