Bears Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

It should be quite an entertaining Week 9 contest between two teams that currently find themselves in the thick of their respective division races.

The NFC North Chicago Bears will travel to the AFC South Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Both teams will be looking to halt their losing streaks at two games.

The 5-2 Titans fell in a surprising Week 8 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals while the 5-3 Bears are fresh off an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s how to watch the Bears at Titans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images