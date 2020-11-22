Bengals Vs. Washington Football Team Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

The future will be on the minds of the NFL community when the Washington Football Team faces the Cincinnati Bengals.

The teams will meet Sunday at FedEx Field in an NFL Week 11 game between teams, whose seasons are careening into ruts. The Bengals are in last place in the AFC North with a 2-6-1 record, while 2-7 Washington is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for last place in the NFC East.

Cincinnati and Washington drafted first and second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and both will find themselves near the top of the 2021 NFL Draft if they don’t stop their respective slides.

The Bengals’ 0-4 record on the road suggests Washington will emerge victorious.

Here’s how to watch Bengals versus Washington:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images