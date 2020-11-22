New Celtic Tristan Thompson Sure Seems Fired Up About Signing With Boston

As seemingly every NBA player with contractual freedom looks for ways to avoid the Boston Celtics, Tristan Thompson is going in the other direction.

The 29-year-old big man reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, ending a nine-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Judging by his Instagram activity, Thompson is as excited about the move as the Celtics fans who took to social media after news of the contract broke.

Take a look at this tweet from Forbes’ Chris Grenham:

Tristan Thompson with lots of shamrocks on his IG story right now. It also seems like he’s a big fan of the Celtics statement jerseys. pic.twitter.com/wtczLm3z2B — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 22, 2020

Say what you want about Danny Ainge’s offseason thus far, but Thompson is a great pickup for the Celtics. Not since Al Jefferson has Boston had a player who ranks among the NBA’s elite rebounders.

Thompson is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.0 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

