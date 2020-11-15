Bruins Tease New ‘ReverseRetro’ Jersey Ahead Of 2020-21 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins will look a bit different in the upcoming season in more ways than one.

In addition to their tweaked roster, the Bruins also will be adding to their collection of uniforms. The franchise on Sunday offered a sneak peek of its new ‘ReverseRetro’ alternate sweater via its official Twitter account.

Check it out:

As for when the B’s actually will take the ice in these new jerseys, the 2020-21 season reportedly will begin at some point in January. It remains a fluid situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but not playing next year reportedly is “off the table.”

The Bruins aren’t the only team in Boston adding some new threads. The Celtics are set to feature a new City Edition jersey, and Green Teamers have some creative ideas as to what it might look like.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images