Christian McCaffrey Injury: Here’s Discouraging Update On Panthers Star

The star back reportedly could miss some time

Is it just going to be one of those seasons for Christian McCaffrey?

The star running returned Sunday from a six-game injury absence to rack up 151 all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, McCaffrey exited the game late due to a should injury and could be looking at another multi-week absence, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

Here’s a discouraging update for Panthers fans and fantasy football managers:

Should McCaffrey be forced from the lineup, veteran running back Mike Davis figures to return to the lead-back role, a position he has filled more than adequately this season. Obviously, however, he is no McCaffrey.

The Panthers dropped to 3-6 on the season with their loss to the Chiefs. They’ll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

