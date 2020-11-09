Christian McCaffrey Injury: Here’s Discouraging Update On Panthers Star

Is it just going to be one of those seasons for Christian McCaffrey?

The star running returned Sunday from a six-game injury absence to rack up 151 all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, McCaffrey exited the game late due to a should injury and could be looking at another multi-week absence, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

Here’s a discouraging update for Panthers fans and fantasy football managers:

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who returned after missing more than a month with an ankle injury, could miss more time with a shoulder injury suffered yesterday, source said. He’s having tests today, but his status this week is very much in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

Should McCaffrey be forced from the lineup, veteran running back Mike Davis figures to return to the lead-back role, a position he has filled more than adequately this season. Obviously, however, he is no McCaffrey.