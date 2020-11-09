Saints Partied Like They Won Super Bowl After Beating Tom Brady’s Bucs

The Saints were awfully impressed with themselves Sunday night.

A bit too impressed, some might say.

New Orleans dominated early and often in its 38-3 dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. While complete no-show from the Bucs surely will dominate headlines, just how great the Saints were can’t be overlooked.

After the game, videos emerged of Saints players (and head coach Sean Payton) dancing in the locker room. The clips also featured backup quarterback Jameis Winston throwing it back to his eating-W’s days.

Check out this tweet from Tampa Bay Times reporter Eduardo A. Encia: