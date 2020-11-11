Christian McCaffrey Injury Update: Panthers Star Not Expected To Play Vs. Bucs

If you own Christian McCaffrey in fantasy football, get ready for some bad news.

The Carolina Panthers running back likely will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing sources.

McCaffrey, who missed over a month with an ankle injury, returned this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs but left the game with a shoulder issue.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

And Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is receiving a second opinion on his right shoulder injury, per @DNewtonespn. https://t.co/bfrLKXZFTw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

Given the Panthers’ 3-6 record, the organization likely will be extra cautious about rushing McCaffrey back.

Veteran Mike Davis figures to resume lead-back duties while McCaffrey is sidelined.

